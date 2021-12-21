Exor Capital LLP Purchases 196,213 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,213 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 6.1% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $77,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

