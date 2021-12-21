Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 1,592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 886,786 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The company had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.