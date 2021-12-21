Exchange Income’s (EIF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF stock opened at C$40.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.33. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.