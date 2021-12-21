Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

