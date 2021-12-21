Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

