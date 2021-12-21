Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.57. The company has a market cap of $905.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

