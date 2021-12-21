Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 22.9% in November

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.