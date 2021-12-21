Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.17. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 39,580 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.
About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
