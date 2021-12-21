Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Eve & Co Incorporated Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

