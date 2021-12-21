Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

