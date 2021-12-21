Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.14

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 5366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

