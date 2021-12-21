Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 74532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

