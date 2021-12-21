Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

