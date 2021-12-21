Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 26,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,143,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

