EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Volume Tops $30.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $89,952.22 and $30.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

