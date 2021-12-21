Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,316. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

