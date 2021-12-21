Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

