Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 17,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,186. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Enel Chile by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

