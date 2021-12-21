Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 17,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,186. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
