Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.75 million and $179,098.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.86 or 0.08375117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.09 or 0.99993403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

