Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Trading 1% Higher

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. 538,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 250,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties, Inc engages in acquisition and development of gold resources. The firm’s business strategy includes Royalty Acquisition, Property Sale Options, Land Package Consolidation and Sales. Its asset portfolio includes Material Properties, Other Key Assets, Development Assets, Exploration Assets and Properties for Sale/Option.

