Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 322.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

