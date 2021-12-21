Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.