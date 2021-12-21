Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 8,840 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $18,740.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,939 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,465.80.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

PHX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,974. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

