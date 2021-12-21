EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Tops $761,872.72

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $761,872.72 and approximately $993.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 103.4% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.16 or 0.98532609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $536.42 or 0.01100976 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

