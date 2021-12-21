Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

