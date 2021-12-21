Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $300,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

