Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

