Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.79 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,982,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

