Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $33.62 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,366,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,624,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up 4.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

