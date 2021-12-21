Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 184.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 363,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

