Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 741,401 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 741,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,969,000. nVent Electric comprises 2.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 279.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NVT stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

