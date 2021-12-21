Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 68,631 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

