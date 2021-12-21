e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $115.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00318208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,816 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,597 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

