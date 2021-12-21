Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 504 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

