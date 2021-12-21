Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 783,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,691,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.56. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

