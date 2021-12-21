Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,288 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NUEM opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

