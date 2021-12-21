Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

