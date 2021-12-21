Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $336.59 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.