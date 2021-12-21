Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 62.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 340.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

