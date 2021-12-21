Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 12,000 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DUOL opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $62,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

