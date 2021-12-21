Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00050900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.81 or 0.08308499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.27 or 0.99809648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

