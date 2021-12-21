DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006210 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

