DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

