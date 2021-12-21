Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

About Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.