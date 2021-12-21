Doximity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 21st

Doximity’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Doximity had issued 23,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $605,800,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of Doximity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

