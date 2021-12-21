Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $83.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

D opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

