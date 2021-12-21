Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Dollar General reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,781. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

