DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 6.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $76,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

