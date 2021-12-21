Dock Price Tops $0.0675 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00369612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 868,275,975 coins and its circulating supply is 740,405,181 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

