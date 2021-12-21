Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

